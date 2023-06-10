Geraldo Rivera Receives Backlash After Suggesting Quid Pro Quo Trump Pardon

Fox News’ The Five co-host Geraldo Rivera received a wave of criticism on Friday after he called on President Joe Biden to pardon former President Donald Trump in exchange for Trump dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“As I have said consistently, President Biden should stop this tortured nonsense immediately,” wrote Rivera on Twitter following news of Trump’s indictment. “In exchange for former President Trump dropping out of the race for the White House, Biden should pardon him for any and all federal allegations.”

As I have said consistently, President Biden should stop this tortured nonsense immediately. In exchange for former President Trump dropping out of the race for the White House, Biden should pardon him for any and all federal allegations. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 9, 2023

The unpopular suggestion led to backlash from both Trump supporters and critics.

An example of a social media post written for an audience of 1: Leader. Of course it makes no sense as a proposition because the point is to show loyalty to the cult master. https://t.co/meEpgUxq25 — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 9, 2023

In addition to this being deeply stupid and morally inane, I'm sure that would go over great if Biden held a presser and said, "Don, all these problems could disappear if you just do the right thing and bow out…" https://t.co/AeGw1KSxUy — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 9, 2023

You piece of shit. Voters get to decide who leads this country, not scumbag elites who betray their friends and grow ridiculously large mustaches. To Geraldo, Hunter Biden is a scumbag because he's an an addict, not because he's a bag man for his dad. And he'd sell out his… https://t.co/VO5FcE6nCP — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) June 10, 2023

“You and Rachel Maddow have given away the game,” reacted former US Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark. “It’s completely unconstitutional for DOJ to try to lever Trump out of the race under pain of criminal penalty.”

.@GeraldoRivera, you and Rachel Maddow have given away the game. This isn’t about vindicating the criminal law or protecting the public (this is a purported document crime, which isn’t a crime, it’s a civil Presidential Records issue, and it’s victimless). It’s completely… https://t.co/aI8nhn5sSU — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) June 10, 2023

Can someone please come get grandpa. https://t.co/jJXYYm5SHX — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) June 9, 2023

So, like, quid bro quo. https://t.co/uOlJeBIzFj — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) June 9, 2023

The group ‘Republicans Against Trump’, meanwhile, responded simply with a “Hell no.”

Hell no https://t.co/89Z6s7XQym — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2023

Geraldo was a such an embarrassing person. https://t.co/M899NSIVkY — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) June 9, 2023

Rivera’s proposal was so controversial that the Fox News host became one of Twitter’s top trending topics on Friday evening.

However, it wasn’t the first time that Rivera had proposed a pardon for Trump in exchange for the Republican primary frontrunner dropping out of the race.

In May, Rivera tweeted, “Biden pardoning Trump — the way Ford pardoned Nixon — IS a good idea.”

“This clemency to include inciting the violence of January 6th, the Mar-a-Lago documents case & any other federal allegation. Clemency would require a pledge by Trump that he will no longer seek the presidency,” he suggested.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com