Geraldo Calls on Biden To Pardon Trump Like ‘Ford Pardoned Nixon,’ In Exchange For Pledge To Never Run Again

Geraldo Rivera is urging President Joe Biden to pardon Donald Trump “the way Ford pardoned Nixon,” with one major condition: Trump must agree to “no longer seek the presidency.”

“Biden pardoning Trump — the way Ford pardoned Nixon — IS a good idea,” Geraldo tweeted on Tuesday. “This clemency to include inciting the violence of January 6th, the Mar-a-Lago documents case & any other federal allegation. Clemency would require a pledge by Trump that he will no longer seek the presidency.”

Geraldo first proposed the idea “for the good of the nation” last November, shortly after Trump announced he would seek the 2024 nomination. Geraldo has since modified his pardon proposal by forbidding Trump from running for president again.

He faced plenty of mocking on Twitter for his suggestion, although Trump himself has not commented.

Trump has a plethora of legal woes that could potentially go away with a pardon, including: incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, absconding with confidential White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, and allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. The former president was recently found liable for raping and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll at a cost of $5 million in damages. Carroll has filed additional charges — at a cost of $10 million — following Trump calling her a “whack job” on the CNN Town Hall.

Presidential long-shot Asa Hutchinson (R) answered the pardon question this way:

“First of all, a presidential pardon would not cover state crimes … I’ve always said that Trump’s future should be decided at the ballot box and not in the courtroom.”

Of course, there’s the postulation that Trump could simply pardon himself if re-elected.

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett last week. “He doesn’t have the power to pardon himself until he’s actually inaugurated,” Cobb said. “So, if there’s a verdict, say, before the election in November, sentencing could easily occur in advance of him taking office.”

