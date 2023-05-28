Geraldo Schools Debt Deal Critics on the Meaning of ‘Compromise,’ Thanks McCarthy and Biden For ‘Defying Your Crazies’

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera addressed critics of the debt ceiling deal reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Saturday, explaining to them the meaning of “compromise” in a strongly worded message on Sunday morning. Rivera also pulled no punches in thanking the negotiators of the deal for “defying your crazies.”

“To opponents of the not-so-grand compromise that avoids a catastrophic debt default-It is called compromise because it’s just good enough for both sides. Congratulations to negotiators and thank you for defying your crazies,” Rivera wrote on Twitter early in the morning. Rivera is a co-host of Fox News’s top-rated show The Five.

To opponents of the not-so-grand compromise that avoids a catastrophic debt default-It is called compromise because it’s just good enough for both sides. Congratulations to negotiators and thank you for defying your crazies. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 28, 2023

Rivera’s tweet reflects weeks of concerns voiced across the U.S. media and political landscape that neither McCarthy nor Biden would be able to appease their respective political bases and reach a deal.

McCarthy hailed the deal as a win for his side, saying it included “historic reductions in spending” and “consequential reforms.”

The GOP’s hard right House Freedom Caucus, however, said they will do everything in their power to try and block it from moving forward ahead of a Wednesday vote.

“We’re going to try,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said on Sunday. “You can count me as a NO on this deal,” added Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). “We can do better.”

McCarthy has rejected those concerns, telling reporters “over 95%” of his House GOP members were “overwhelmingly excited” about the deal.

“This is a good strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for. You’re going to have Republicans and Democrats be able to move this to the president,” the speaker concluded.

