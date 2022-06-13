The Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, hired former Trump election lawyer Jenna Ellis to be his campaign’s legal adviser, according to reports Monday.

“The talent, experience and legal expertise Jenna brings will be an important factor in helping us defeat Josh Shapiro and the extreme Democrat agenda in November,” Mastriano said in a statement, which also attempted to paint his general election opponent as far-left.

Mastriano is a divisive figure in Republican politics as critics believe he is too extreme to win a general election in purple Pennsylvania.

“Donald Trump Jr. was another who voiced concerns internally to Trump’s staff about Mastriano’s electability in November, according to a person familiar with the conversations,” reported Politico in May regarding Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mastriano.

Mastriano led the effort following the 2020 presidential election by state Republicans to try and decertify Biden’s win in the state. He has since pushed debunked allegations of widespread election fraud in the state, despite Biden beating Trump by more than 75,000 votes in the state.

Ellis was a member of Trump’s legal team that unsuccessfully filed dozens of lawsuits aimed at supporting Trump’s debunked allegations that the 2020 election was stolen. She participated in the wild press conference with Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell alleging now-debunked conspiracy theories and elaborate schemes to steal the election from Trump.

“In effect, the appointment means that a lawyer who sought to shake the pillars of American democracy is joining forces with a candidate who could soon hold significant sway over the appointment of presidential electors and the certification of election results in one of the most critical battleground states,” concluded the New York Times on Ellis’s hiring by Mastriano.

