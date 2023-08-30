GOP Congressman Tells Maria Bartiromo That Biden Straight Up Committed Extortion, Citing Totally Unverified 1023 Form as Proof

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) joined Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday and cited an unverified FBI tip regarding the Bidens as stone-cold evidence that President Joe Biden committed extortion.

“It’s unfortunate that, the period that we’re in is dominated by indictments, investigations, impeachment, congressmen, as opposed to the work that the American people want done. Where are you on an impeachment inquiry? Will you vote for it?” Bartiromo asked Clyde.

“Well, I’m certainly in favor of an impeachment inquiry. We have never seen corruption like this at the executive level in my lifetime. I mean, this is the most corrupt president. You just have to read the FBI’s FD-1023 form of the interview with the president of Burisma to see that Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden were bribing or requiring from, really extorting Burisma to the tune of $10 million, $5 million for each one of them,” Clyde replied.

Notably, the FD-1023 included secondhand allegations related to the CEO of Burisma saying he wanted Hunter Biden on the board of his company to protect it from investigations. The allegations made in the FD-1023 form were never verified nor corroborated and the FBI warned GOP leaders not to make the tip public.

“I mean, come on. This is using taxpayer dollars to leverage money into his own pocket. Now, that’s Bidenomics, I guess, you know, putting money in Biden’s pocket at the expense of the American taxpayer,” Clyde concluded of his wild allegation.

Bartiromo jumped on Clyde’s comments and asked, “Just to be clear, we’ve heard allegations of bribery, money laundering going on in the Biden family. You’re also saying that the Biden family or Joe Biden himself committed extortion. Is that what you just said?”

“Oh, absolutely. I mean, just read the 1023. I mean, the empty 1023. Every American citizen should be reading that document. And in fact, you can go to Clyde dot house dot gov and forward slash Biden crime family and you can see that document is up there on our on our website,” Clyde replied.

“And yet Donald Trump has been indicted four times,” Bertiromo added.

“Yes. Can you imagine that? 91 fake false indictments. And here we have a sitting president who is who has done so much criminal activity using foreign companies to do it, to enrich himself and his family,” Clyde concluded.

