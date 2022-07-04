GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Pilloried for Saying ‘Let’s Move On’ After Highland Park Shooting

By Michael LucianoJul 4th, 2022, 7:03 pm
 
Darren Bailey speaking

Fox32 Chicago

The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Illinois is taking heat online after comments he made after Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.

A gunman opened fire during a parade in the Chicago suburb on Independence Day, sending parade-goers and participants fleeing for cover. Six people have died and at least 31 were wounded. Police have identified Robert Crimo III as a person of interest in the shooting.

As always happens after high-profile mass shootings, numerous politicians expressed outrage while sending well wishes to victims and their families. But Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for Illinois governor, drew the ire of liberals on Twitter after posting a video message on Facebook about the incident.

Speaking in Skokie, Illinois, which is about 20 miles south of where the shooting occurred, Bailey gave a brief account of the episode. He noted the gunman was still at large and as a result, officials canceled the Independence Day parade in Skokie, which he said was “the right thing.”

Bailey offered prayers for the victims, their families, and law enforcement.

“The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail,” he said. “And then let’s move on and let’s celebrate the independence of this nation. We know the mission. We have got to get corruption and evil out of our government, and we have got to elect men and women of honor and courage to get this country and this state back on track.”

Bailey’s plea for prayers with “let’s move on” went over as well as one would expect.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: