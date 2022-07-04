GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Pilloried for Saying ‘Let’s Move On’ After Highland Park Shooting

The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Illinois is taking heat online after comments he made after Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.

A gunman opened fire during a parade in the Chicago suburb on Independence Day, sending parade-goers and participants fleeing for cover. Six people have died and at least 31 were wounded. Police have identified Robert Crimo III as a person of interest in the shooting.

As always happens after high-profile mass shootings, numerous politicians expressed outrage while sending well wishes to victims and their families. But Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for Illinois governor, drew the ire of liberals on Twitter after posting a video message on Facebook about the incident.

In the immediate aftermath of a deadly mass shooting while the shooter is at large, ILGOP nominee for Governor Darren Bailey goes on Facebook to offer prayers for families & police, voices frustrations about a canceled parade, and then says, “Let’s move on and celebrate freedom.” pic.twitter.com/vETKZNkJuJ — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) July 4, 2022

Speaking in Skokie, Illinois, which is about 20 miles south of where the shooting occurred, Bailey gave a brief account of the episode. He noted the gunman was still at large and as a result, officials canceled the Independence Day parade in Skokie, which he said was “the right thing.”

Bailey offered prayers for the victims, their families, and law enforcement.

“The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail,” he said. “And then let’s move on and let’s celebrate the independence of this nation. We know the mission. We have got to get corruption and evil out of our government, and we have got to elect men and women of honor and courage to get this country and this state back on track.”

Bailey’s plea for prayers with “let’s move on” went over as well as one would expect.

“Let’s move on” is the new “thoughts and prayers.” Thanks for being honest, @DarrenBaileyIL https://t.co/PxBeXjXp98 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 4, 2022

Ah, yes. Hours after a horrific, deadly mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park and the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois says: “Let’s move on.” That’s really the GOP’s slogan after every mass shooting. https://t.co/dKIqLlIhxg — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 4, 2022

Let’s move on for the actual evil – in fact, let’s enable it – so we can focus on the imagined evils https://t.co/lH9BcXN0X8 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 4, 2022

BOTH SIDES ARE NOT THE SAME: Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is upset parades are being cancelled after Illinoians are shot and killed in Highland Park and says, “Let’s move on and celebrate freedom.” Let’s. Move. On. And. Celebrate. Freedom. https://t.co/PxBeXjXp98 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 4, 2022

Happy 4th of July from @DarrenBaileyIL Trump’s soulless candidate for governor of Illinois. After a mass shooting miles away Bailey sums up the @GOP: “let’s move on and celebrate the independence of this nation.” To hell with him and all who support him

pic.twitter.com/a2I2HhpWbI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 4, 2022

“Let’s move on” The six dead bodies aren’t cold yet https://t.co/ZLTsgxemLh — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) July 4, 2022

Very nice of him to wait three hours after the shooting to say “let’s move on.” Three. Hours. https://t.co/uwabFjc4TB — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) July 4, 2022

The timeline has become so shortened that eventually politicians will rush to say “thoughts and prayers, let’s move on” while the bullets are still flying. https://t.co/QXfkWrRGfV — Zack Davisson (@ZackDavisson) July 4, 2022

LET’S MOVE ON???? (and I thought nothing could be worse than Thoughts and Prayers) https://t.co/lQC0ikc8Wg — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) July 4, 2022

