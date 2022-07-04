Person of Interest Identified in Fourth of July Shooting

A person of interest was identified in the Independence Day parade shooting in the city of Highland Park, which is approximately 30 miles outside of Chicago.

A a Monday evening press conference, police named 22-year-old Robert ‘Bobby’ E. Crimo III as the suspected shooter. The suspected gunman is still at large in the area and is driving a 2010 Honda Fit, according to authorities. Police said the license plate of the vehicle is: DM80653.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake Country Major Crime Task Force, warned that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Residents in the area have been told to shelter in place. The shooter opened fire from a business rooftop at a Fourth of July parade earlier on Monday. The gunman targeted both parade participants and spectators with what authorities called as a “high-powered rifle” multiple times. Covelli described the shooting as “very random” and “very intentional.” A rifle was left behind at the scene, which was quickly investigated by the ATF.

The shooting claimed the lives of six, five of whom died at the scene. According to hospital officials who held their own press conference during the day, at least 25 people were treated for various gunshot wounds. Highland Park City Fire Chief Joe Schrage said 23 people were transported by first responders to various hospitals, one of whom was a critically injured child, though the age of that victim is unknown. A hospital official said between four and four children were injured, the youngest being eight. The oldest shot at the parade was 85.

In his own remarks on the shooting, President Joe Biden promised any federal assistance needed in the manhunt and vowed to continue fighting an “epidemic of gun violence” following other shooting tragedies in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com