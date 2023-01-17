GOP Oversight Chair James Comer Asks Why Mar-a-Lago Was Raided and Biden’s Home Was Not

Rep. James Comer doesn’t just oversee the House Oversight Committee, but he is also committed to promoting Republican-friendly narratives during his many recent television appearances of late. Monday night, he wondered aloud to Fox News’s Sean Duffy why the FBI appears to have treated missing classified document cases of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden so differently.

Now anyone who has followed the news closely knows that the FBI conducted a search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago only after an 18-month back and forth with the former president, which included several delays, obfuscation, and even a signed letter that falsely stated that there were no more documents at the Palm Beach mansion. (There were.)

Duffy, who was serving as guest host for the MLK day observing Laura Ingrahm, teed up Rep. Comer to mock his Congressional colleague, Rep. Adam Schiff, which he did, before offering the following:

All we’re asking for is equal treatment here. You know, why was Mar-a-Lago raided by the FBI? Why did the FBI go in and go through every room, including Baron’s room and Melania’s closet. Why did the FBI take surveillance cameras from Mar-a-Lago, but yet they haven’t set foot, to our knowledge, on the premise of either the Biden Center for Diplomacy or the Biden residence? In fact, after the special counsel was announced, we find out that Joe Biden’s personal attorneys, who don’t even have security clearance, are still rummaging through, looking for documents. I mean, this is so wrong, this is another example of a two-tier system of justice in America, and this is one reason why Republicans are so outraged over this whole process and the hypocrisy of the Biden Administration.

Members of the FBI may still visit the Biden offices and residences, and Rep. Comer almost certainly knows why the FBI has not yet visited the Wilmington residence. And that’s because Biden’s lawyers have been remarkably more forthcoming with documents found than former President Trump.

But, again, Comer almost certainly knows that, but he appears to be more committed to creating a partisan narrative than getting to the truth, which is a time-honored tradition in the role of members of the House Oversight Committee, evidenced by Rep. Schiff’s role over the past handful of years.

Watch above via Fox News.

