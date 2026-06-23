Trump Lashes Out When NewsNation Reporter Confronts Him Over Billions For War ‘When So Many Are Financially Struggling’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump lashed out when NewsNation Washington Correspondent Hannah Brandt asked about an additional $80 billion Iran War funding request amid financial struggles for most Americans.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has reportedly been in touch with Senate Republicans to promote a forthcoming funding proposal to cover the cost of the war.

Trump spoke to reporters on the tarmac at Reading Regional Airport as he prepared to give a speech about the steel industry, and did not take kindly to Brandt’s question.

The president pointedly asked “Who are you with?” and then insulted Brandt’s network:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This in a big way, one of the biggest in the world again, and we’re here to have a good time with a very big crowd of people. NEWSNATION WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT HANNAH BRANDT: Mr. President, your Department of War is asking for 80 billion more dollars for the Iran War. Do you think Americans support this at a time when so many are financially struggling? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Who are you with? NEWSNATION WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT HANNAH BRANDT: I’m with NewsNation, sir. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Not a very good group! Not doing very well. Not only do they support it, not only do they support, they demand it because they won’t allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. You want to see trouble, let them have a nuclear weapon. We’re doing very well with Iran, they’ve been decimated and we’re making a deal with them and we’ll see how that all goes. And right now, as you probably heard yesterday, we had 19 barrels of oil, 19 million barrels of oil come off and that’s the biggest in the history of the strait. The Hormuz Strait. Our stock market is through the roof, and oil prices are tumbling. We actually hit for a moment today. In fact, I think it’s going to break. It’s $70 a barrel. That’s lower than we were when we started. And it’s been amazing. And the big thing is, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

Brandt was undaunted, grilling Trump on a number of other issues after the exchange. NewsNation’s primetime slate recently posted double-and triple-digit ratings increases over last year, according to Nielsen.

Watch above via Press Pool.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!