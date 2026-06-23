New Explosive Book Details Trump Telling Netanyahu: ‘The Jews Are Sick of You’

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s new book just keeps on delivering bombshell revelations from inside the Trump administration. The book, which dropped on Tuesday, details President Donald Trump berating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the reporting from Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, Trump became so frustrated with Netanyahu during negotiations last September to end the war in Gaza that he told him, “Everybody’s sick of you, Bibi. All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you.”

Trump was referring to his son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who led negotiations in the Middle East to try to end the war in Gaza and get Arab nations to help redevelop the strip.

The book details Kushner and Witkoff’s negotiations with Qatar to try to get Hamas to release the rest of the hostages taken during the October 7th attack and end the war. The reporting includes new information about Kushner’s reaction to Israel bombing Doha, killing Hamas leaders in Qatar, on September 9th – just a day after Kushner and Witkoff met with Ron Dermer – a top Netanyahu aide – in Miami to discuss a peace proposal to end the conflict.

“Dermer lied to us,” Kushner and Witkoff told top White House aides after the Doha attack.

“I’m f**king out. The Israelis are crazy,” Kushner reportedly added at the time, according to sources from Haberman and Swan. Kushner eventually used the incident as leverage to try and push through his 20-point peace plan to end the conflict.

Trump later pitched the plan to Netanyahu during a heated call, telling him, “You can’t back out of this. I’m the best friend Israel ever had. Everybody hates you, and I’ve stood by you.’”

“This is a great deal for Israel,” Trump insisted as Netanyahu agreed. The pair announced the deal a few days later, and the remaining living hostages in Gaza were soon released.

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