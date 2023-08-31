Gov. Kemp Soundly Rejects MAGA Legislator’s Push to Oust Fani Willis in Fiery Presser: ‘We Will Not Be Engaging in Political Theater’

During what was called a “remarkable press conference” by local reporters, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) slapped down any suggestion of holding a special legislative session to oust District Attorney Fani Willis, as proposed by right-wing state Senator Colton Moore.

Moore appeared on Steve Bannon‘s War Room podcast where he claimed “civil war” was inevitable unless Willis was stopped from prosecuting former President Donald Trump on fake elector scheme charges.

“I did want to take just a few minutes to speak to some history that’s trying to repeat itself over the last few days here in Georgia,” Kemp began, before reiterating how he had repeatedly refused to call a special session to overturn the 2020 election results. Kemp continued:

Nearly three years later, memories are fading fast. There have been calls by one individual in the General Assembly and echoed outside of these walls by the former president for a special session that would ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government. Now, my concerns with the Fulton County District Attorney’s handling of this case in the special purpose grand jury have been well-documented. We are now seeing what happens when prosecutors move forward with highly charged indictments and trials in the middle of an election. Simply put, it sews distrust and provides easy pickings for those who see the district attorney’s action as guided by politics. But let me be clear. We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior. Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that D.A. Willis’ actions or lack thereof, warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight commission.

Kemp concluded, “The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law in the Constitution regardless of who it helps or harms politically…and in Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment.”

Moore had warned that if Trump was prosecuted, “our constituencies are gonna be fighting it in the streets.”

“Do you want a civil war?” he asked. “I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so.”

