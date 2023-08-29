‘I Don’t Want To Have To Draw My Rifle’: MAGA Lawmaker Suggests Trump Prosecution Could Lead To Civil War

Far-right Georgia state Senator Colton Moore (R) appeared on Steve Bannon‘s War Room podcast where he claimed voters will be “fighting it in the streets” unless Fani Willis is stopped from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-conspirators on fake elector scheme charges.

“We’ve got the ability to subpoena documents, to subpoena witnesses, and at the end of the day, we’ve got the legislative authority to call in the state troopers and bring these people in,” Moore said of the prosecutors.

Moore has called for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to call a special session of the Georgia legislature to defund Willis’ office on the state level, and for Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to handle things in Washington.

“I mean, now that we’ve got 19 people who are facing the rest of their life in prison because they spoke out against an election?” Moore said, continuing:

I mean, you know, I told one senator, I said, listen, I said, we’ve got to put our heads together and figure this out. We need to be taking action right now. Because if we don’t, our constituencies are gonna be fighting it in the streets. Do you want a civil war? I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so. And the first step to getting that done is defunding Fani Willis of any Georgia tax dollars and hopefully Rep. Jordan and Rep. Biggs will follow suit in Congress and strip her of her federal dollars, too. Because she is not upholding her oath to the Constitution.

Tuesday, Willis told the court she was ready to try all 19 co-defendants on Oct. 23. Judge Scott McAfee will make the final ruling on whether the defendants should be tried together, and whether October is too soon to begin.

Watch the clip above via Real America’s Voice.

