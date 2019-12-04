comScore

Gov. Matt Bevin Blames Defeat on Democrats ‘Harvesting Votes in Urban Communities’

By Charlie NashDec 4th, 2019, 2:40 pm
Matt Bevin thinks striking teachers leads to sexually abused children and everyone hates him now.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) blamed his election defeat on Democrats “harvesting votes in the urban communities” in an interview on Wednesday.

“The left, those who think of a different ideological bent, they are getting so good at harvesting votes in the urban communities,” claimed Bevin during a radio interview with Cincinnati’s 55KRC. “They were able to go into urban communities where people are densely populated on college campuses and public housing projects.”

“Conservatives are going to have to find some counterpoint,” he continued, adding, “The harvesting of votes in urban cores in particular that is done by the left overwhelmed even that. And that’s the difference, that’s the tipping point.”

Bevin, who lost his re-election campaign in November to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, also reportedly blamed his loss on the Democrats bringing “more less-informed people” to vote.

You can listen to his comments here.

The governor’s comments were heavily criticized by users on social media, who claimed the remarks were racially-charged.

