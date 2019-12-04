Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) blamed his election defeat on Democrats “harvesting votes in the urban communities” in an interview on Wednesday.

“The left, those who think of a different ideological bent, they are getting so good at harvesting votes in the urban communities,” claimed Bevin during a radio interview with Cincinnati’s 55KRC. “They were able to go into urban communities where people are densely populated on college campuses and public housing projects.”

“Conservatives are going to have to find some counterpoint,” he continued, adding, “The harvesting of votes in urban cores in particular that is done by the left overwhelmed even that. And that’s the difference, that’s the tipping point.”

Bevin, who lost his re-election campaign in November to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, also reportedly blamed his loss on the Democrats bringing “more less-informed people” to vote.

You can listen to his comments here.

The governor’s comments were heavily criticized by users on social media, who claimed the remarks were racially-charged.

Bevin is simply saying the quiet part loud, that the votes of urban dwellers — and blacks in particular — are less legitimate than the votes of white rural and exurban voters. https://t.co/4JVHL2CTFM pic.twitter.com/6k3M8oQRXA — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 4, 2019

Matt Bevin says he lost #KYGov because the left was “able to go into urban communities” & “public housing projects.” https://t.co/TUt4YcqutM 1st: OK? 2nd: He isn’t saying the words, but we know what he means. 3rd: Within days of taking office, Bevin disenfranchised 140K ppl. pic.twitter.com/URrzlj0Lve — Taniel (@Taniel) December 4, 2019

In a particularly gross interview, Matt Bevin blames his loss on Dems “harvesting” votes in “urban cores” and by bringing “more less-informed people” to the polls.https://t.co/fqWjF2mm59 — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 4, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]