Grim: Child at QAnon Rally Echoes Bonkers Claims Biden is a ‘Child Molester,’ Hillary Created the ‘Chinavirus,’ and Many More

A scene from the upcoming HBO documentary This Place Rules, released this week, gives a glimpse at multiple QAnon followers, including a young boy named Jayden who believes President Joe Biden is a “child molester” and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama helped create Covid-19.

The scene shows filmmaker Andrew Callaghan at a pro-Donald Trump rally where the young Jayden is screaming his conspiracy theories to a supportive crowd.

“Biden’s a child molester and he kidnaps children and does horrible things to them just like Hillary Clinton and Obama, who made the virus. The virus is man-made. It doesn’t exist. Kids need to be put back in school,” he said.

This Place Rules is a deep dive into the months leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot. Callaghan said the film includes interviews with Trump supporters like Alex Jones. The filmmaker noted the documentary also includes criticism of the mainstream media, which led to a moment of tension earlier in the week between Callaghan and CNN host Don Lemon after Callaghan insulted the network.

In an interview with the young Jayden, the young conspiracy theorist pontificated further as his parents watched on.

“The people who are pulling the strings is the Italian Vatican. They actually are reptilian bloodlines from another planet. They’re basically robots,” he said, also dabbling in some anti-Semitism by mentioning the Rothschilds.

He went on to describe people taking a submarine to “Epstein island” where they can molest children. Asked where he got his information from, Jayden refers to the “dark stream media” and the “Trump media,” which is “telling all the truth.”

Callaghan also shows the young boy acting as most children do, playing with toys and running outside. Jayden’s mother tells Callaghan she pulled her children out of school in objection to mask mandates.

The scene also includes Callaghan being shown a QAnon board by Jayden’s father and the filmmaker is given instructions on how to decipher coded messages that include everything from the Chipotle logo to CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

This Place Rules airs on HBO on December 30 and it will then be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch above via HBO

