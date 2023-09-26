‘His Network Doesn’t Believe It!’ McCarthy Battles Reporters Over Looming Shutdown, Takes a Swipe At CNN’s Border Coverage

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sparred with reporters on Tuesday who pushed him on whether or not House Republicans will be able to continue funding the government as a shutdown looms.

“Are you ruling out a clean CR without any border security,” pressed CNN’s Manu Raju multiple times, asking if McCarthy is willing to put forward a continuing resolution to keep the government funded temporarily.

“You know what’s so concerning here? What do you tell to the families that tomorrow morning going to wake up and their child’s dead because fentanyl came across? What are you going to tell to that border agent that you saw the other day?” McCarthy shot back.

“Now, his network doesn’t believe it, but he’s all in blood. But the cartels, the billions of dollars they’re making or the young girls that get raped,” the speaker continued, dialing up the rhetoric and taking a shot at CNN.

Another reporter cut in and asked, “But what do you tell to the workers who are concerned they’re going to get furloughed next week because there is no agreement in either chamber, sir.”

“I know. And it’s easy. All the president has to do is say, you know what? As one of my fundamental jobs as the president of the United States is to secure our border,” McCarthy replied, pivoting back to the border.

“Speaker McCarthy, if we see the rule votes fail later today, is it possible to even move on to a CR for you?” another reporter asked.

“Oh, yeah. I never give up,” McCarthy replied.

“Mr. Speaker, I know that. But do you think you have the votes?” pressed the reporter.

“Oh, I’ve got a lot of things I can try,” McCarthy replied as reporters continued to pepper the speaker with questions.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

