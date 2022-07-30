Hochul Declares State of ‘Disaster Emergency’ in New York Over Monkeypox

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of “disaster emergency” this week in New York over monkeypox outbreaks.

“After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak,” Hochul said Friday. “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond.”

I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak. This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 30, 2022

For the facts about monkeypox and to learn more about symptoms, testing, and care: 💻 https://t.co/C0lddX4ABy

📲 English: Text MONKEYPOX to 81336

📲 Spanish: Text MONKEYPOXESP to 81336 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 30, 2022

The declaration comes as New York is set to receive approximately 110,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

Speaking with NY1 anchor Rocco Vertuccio, New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett described monkeypox as an “imminent threat” and said the emergency declaration will make accessing aid easier.

“This declaration means that local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities will be able to access additional state reimbursement, after other federal and state funding sources are maximized, to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities,” she said.

She also warned it is “disproportionately” affecting gay men.

“It’s presenting in different ways, it’s spreading in different ways and it’s disproportionately affecting the population of men who have sex with men all over the world,” Bassett warned.

Approximately 1,100 people in New York City have tested positive for monkeypox as of late July, health officials announced this week.

As of today, 1,092 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus in NYC, which is presumed to be monkeypox. More information about how you can prevent monkeypox: https://t.co/hR9Yuw1w2G — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 26, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com