House Democrat Warns Public Officials Should Fear for Their Safety Due to Trump’s ‘Revolutionary Guard’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) is warning that public election officials should be concerned for their own safety as the country heads into the heat of the midterm elections.

“We all should be concerned about the midterms being harmed and all public officials should be concerned about their own safety,” Cohen said in reaction to a Department of Homeland Security press release this week warning of a heightened “threat environment” in the coming months.

In the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin, the department cited multiple issues that could trigger violence in the coming months, such as the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade and an increased number of migrants at the southern border.

Cohen tied this potential violence to former President Donald Trump and him continuing to push the idea that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. He claimed Trump and other Republicans continue to encourage “white supremacists” and “terrorists.” Cohen also cited his own experience during the January 6 Capitol riot where he said he was facing Trump’s “revolutionary guard.”

I had no doubt on January 6th, I felt my life was in danger when I was in the gallery, and when I was there, I hollered down to the floor and said, ‘Call Trump, ask him to call off his revolutionary guard.’ It was clear to me what had occurred that day, and it’s still going on, and it continues because the man is intent to get power and the Republicans helped him and the Republicans continue to help him.

On the Capitol riot, Cohen made clear he believes the former president “ran the show” with the help of his sons and other “henchmen” and said the committee is looking into whether any Republicans lied about meeting with the then-president on January 6 or shortly before that day’s events.

The committee will be holding a public hearing this Thursday, presenting findings from their investigation. The hearing will air in primetime.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com