House Democrats Twitter Account Blasts AOC Chief of Staff for Tweet Hitting Kansas Dem

There’s been some talk of friction among Democrats in the House, and now, in a surprise Friday tweet, the official House Democrats Twitter account is publicly calling out Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s chief of staff.

Saikat Chakrabarti, the New York congresswoman’s chief of staff, got in a Twitter exchange a few weeks ago in which he said that some Democrats––while not being racist themselves––vote to enable racist systems:

I think the point still stands. I don't think people have to be personally racist to enable a racist system. And the same could even be said of the Southern Democrats. I don't believe Sharice is a racist person, but her votes are showing her to enable a racist system. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

In a since-deleted tweet, he also said, “Instead of ‘fiscally conservative but socially liberal,’ let’s call the New Democrats and Blue Dog Caucus the ‘New Southern Democrats.’ They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

The congresswoman mentioned in the tweet above was Kansas’ Sharice Davids.

Tonight, in the wake of this week’s friction between House Democrats, the official House Democrats Twitter account posted a tweet calling out Chakrabarti for posting that and saying, “Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color?”

Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color? Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice. She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep👏🏾Her👏🏾Name👏🏾Out👏🏾Of👏🏾Your👏🏾Mouth. pic.twitter.com/k4sV5hsbQl — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 13, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez criticized Pelosi earlier this week for the “disrespectful” singling-out of freshmen women of color.

