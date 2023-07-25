House Republican Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Ahead of Looming Government Shutdown: ‘Most Of What We Do Up Here is Bad Anyway’

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) raised eyebrows Tuesday when he claimed the American people would not be adversely affected by a temporary government shutdown because, “most of what we do up here is bad anyway.”

Good made the comment during a House Freedom Caucus press conference on the 2024 federal spending bills.

“We should not fear a government shutdown,” Good said on the steps of the Capitol. “Most of what we do up here is bad anyway. Most of what we do up here hurts the American people when we do stuff to the American people, while promising to do things for the American people. Essential operations continue. Eighty-five percent — as Mr. [Andy] Biggs has just given me that number — continues. Most of the American people won’t even miss it if the government is shut down temporarily.”

Good said that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) could be a “transformational historical Speaker” if he stood up to the Democrats and said, “‘No. We’re going to do what the American people elected us to do,” and cut out superfluous spending.

“What would happen if Republicans for once stared down the Democrats and were the ones who refused to cave and betray the American people who put their trust in us when we the gave us the majority?” Good asked. “So, we don’t fear a government shutdown.”

“Congress managed to raise the debt limit this year to prevent a U.S. government default. Lawmakers are working to reach agreement on next year’s budget by Sept. 30 to prevent a federal shutdown,” reported The Washington Post.

GOP leaders want to limit spending in 2024 and move the budget back to what it was in 2022, “which would mean a $115 billion cut that Democrats reject,” According to The Post.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

