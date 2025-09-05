‘I Know Nothing About It’: Trump Pleads Ignorance on Deadly Navy SEAL Raid

President Donald Trump denied any knowledge of a 2019 Navy SEAL raid that resulted in the deaths of unarmed North Korean fishermen, saying, “I know nothing about it.”

On Friday, The New York Times reported that in 2019, Trump approved a Navy SEAL mission to install a bug ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Operating without drone support and mistaking a fishing boat for a threat, SEALs opened fire, killing two or three unarmed civilians. The civilians’ lungs were allegedly punctured so they would sink.

The president appeared in front of reporters in the Oval Office on Friday to sign several executive orders — including the name change of the Department of Defense to the Department of War — when he was asked by CBS’s Jennifer Jacobs, “If the administration has engaged with North Korea,” since the failed mission.

“I don’t know anything about it, no,” Trump responded. “I could look, but I know nothing about it.”

When asked to confirm if the raid happened, the president said again, “I don’t know anything about it. I’m hearing about it now for the first time.”

