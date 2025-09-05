‘More Than Obama!’ Trump Aide Boasts of 200th Executive Order Being Signed

President Donald Trump crowed on Friday after an aide pointed out that he had signed his 200th executive order since taking office, something that was once considered against conservative principles.

“Thank you, sir. Just before G20, we do have one more EO for you today. And I should also say that the Department of War EO that you signed was actually your 200th EO since you came back into office on January 20th. That’s more than Joe Biden did in his entire term in office, more than Obama did in either of his two terms in office. So, it’s a momentous accomplishment and congratulations, sir,” said Trump aide Will Scharf – the White House staff secretary.

“But Biden never signed one,” Trump replied, as Scharf added, “No, you’ve done every one up in here.”

“They’ve been signed by the AutoPen, right, didn’t he? So we really beat them by much more than you think,” Trump joked.

“This is the 201st executive order, sir. This relates to hostages and wrongfully detained Americans. This provides a new legal mechanism to declare foreign countries to be countries that engage in those sorts of practices and gives your administration powerful tools to get American hostages out,” Scharf added as he moved on to the next EO.

Pew conducted polling on Trump’s use of executive orders in April. “51% of Americans say Trump is doing too much by executive order, while 5% believe he is doing too little. About a quarter (27%) say Trump is doing about the right amount, with 16% unsure,” the survey found.

Included in those numbers, were 80 percent of Democrats and 21 percent of Republicans who believe Trump does too many executive orders, which circumvent the traditional role of Congress.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.