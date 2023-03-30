‘I Never Want to Share a Space With You!’ AOC Clashes With Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichak in Capitol Building

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Chaya Raichik of the “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account engaged in a war of words in the Capitol Building on Thursday after the latter filed an ethics complaint against the former.

Raichik alleges that Ocasio-Cortez lied about her during a February committee hearing when she said that the political influencer’s advocacy had “culminated in a real-life harassment and bomb threat to the Boston Children’s Hospital.”

With help from the Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative think tank, Raichik filed an ethics complaint alleging that she broke House rules by doing so, and sought to personally deliver the complaint to Ocasio-Cortez at her office.

While Ocasio-Cortez was not there when Raichik arrived, she later ran into the progressive firebrand in the Capitol Building.

After posing for a picture with the congressman, Raichik explained that she had “just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing.”

“Uh-huh. Oh hi! Yeah no, I actually didn’t,” began Ocasio-Cortez as the two tried to speak over each other.

“I never inspired a bomb threat,” replied Raichik while Ocasio-Cortez explained that the social media star is “actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you!”

“Thank you!” she added before walking away briskly.

BREAKING: I served @AOC with an ethics complaint after she lied about me in a committee hearing. AOC wasn’t in her office but then I bumped into her as I was leaving the Capitol! Watch what happens: pic.twitter.com/Lhrrzo1w8Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

Libs of TikTok reposts videos of progressive advocates and organizations, oftentimes focusing on issues such as gender transition treatment for minors and explicit sexual content in schools. Conservatives have championed Raichik for exposing the extremism of left-wing idealogues while progressives have charged her with stirring up hatred toward the LGBT+ community.

Thursday’s incident followed Raichik’s attempt to confront Ocasio-Cortez last week when she showed up at the congresswoman’s office and was rebuffed. “Dear AOC, please don’t lie about American citizens. Love, Chaya,” wrote Raichik on a sticky note that she attached to the office’s door.

