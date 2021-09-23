Ilhan Omar: Progressives Are ‘Being Held Hostage by Conservative Democrats’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) accused “conservative Democrats” of holding both the progressive and Biden agenda “hostage” while on The Dean Obeidallah Show.

“What’s gonna happen if you can’t have a vote on Monday, on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, or some version of that? Is there going to be a vote on this bipartisan loan, is that actually gonna happen?” Dean Obeidallah asked Omar on Thursday.

The bill has not only gotten pushback from GOP lawmakers, who have taken issue with both the size of the budget blueprint as well as certain provisions the Democrats are considering, but it has also been opposed by centrists in the Democratic Party.

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that he intended to move “full speed ahead” with President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stressed that the bill would not have his vote.

Omar, who serves as Congressional Progressive Caucus whip, said that on Thursday, “Senate progressive leaders put out a statement today reminding conservative Democrats that there was a deal made” regarding the infrastructure bill.

“The deal was that we will support the infrastructure bill if they supported the reconciliation budget resolution and if they go back on their deal we’re going back on our deal — and I don’t think anybody wants that to happen because it doesn’t benefit any one of us,” she continued.

Omar also revealed that 50 percent of her caucus would vote the bill down if there were any changes in that previously agreed strategy, adding, “We don’t have any indication that the speaker is no longer going by the strategy that we’ve all been working off of.”

“I and many progressives continue to remind our caucus and senators that the Biden agenda is our agenda, is the agenda of the people. It’s for the people, we campaigned on it,” Omar continued. “It’s essential that we get it done in tandem. Progressives — as you have alluded to — have made lots of compromises to get us here and you know we are currently being held hostage by conservative Democrats who are doing the bidding of big Pharma, big oil, and Wall Street.”

“But I am optimistic that we will overcome and we will deliver on behalf of the American people,” she said.

