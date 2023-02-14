‘Is President Biden Woke?’ Reporter Asks Karine Jean-Pierre the Big Question on Everyone’s Mind

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked whether President Joe Biden is “woke” during Tuesday’s briefing.

While there are few outlets whose reporters might ask such a question, the honors go to White House Correspondent James Rosen of Newsmax. Rosen, formerly of Fox News, asked Jean-Pierre about “the so-called culture wars.”

“One of the most prominent themes that we hear from both elected Republicans and candidates has to do with what is called woke-ism,” he began. “And we hear about an anti-woke agenda. And this entire subject reminds me of what Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart once said about ‘obscenity.’ And he couldn’t define it, but he knew it when he saw it.”

Rosen continued prefacing his question before finally asking, “To wit, is President Biden woke?”

Jean-Pierre declined to answer directly and instead said Biden is focused on delivering for Americans:

So, let me tell you what the president cares about and what’s important to this president. The president doesn’t concern himself about what Republicans are trying to do in creating political stunts and making an issue out of the things that they feel benefits them politically, not the American people, not what matters to the American people, but what benefits them politically for their own ability to move forward. What the president cares about is exactly what I just talked about, and what he talked about at the legislative conference, which is, how are we going to continue to deliver for the American people?

As a term, “woke” came to prominence amid the burgeoning Black Lives Matter movement in the mid-2010s. Among progressives, it means “to identify as a staunch social justice advocate who’s abreast of contemporary political concerns.”

On the right, the term has become a catchall pejorative for social policies conservatives oppose and a go-to whipping post for right-wing media and politicians.

In 2021, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) declared Biden had “gone full wokerista” and claimed the president is “to the left of Lenin.”

