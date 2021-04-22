Sen. John Kennedy Says Joe Biden ‘Has Gone Full Wokerista’ and is ‘To the Left of Lenin’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) appeared on Thursday’s Faulkner Focus on Fox News and said President Joe Biden is a “wokerista” who is farther to the left than the leader of the Bolshevik Revolution.

It was the second day in a row Kennedy made the claims on a Fox News show, having used similar material the previous night on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Kennedy is just the latest Republican to portray Biden as a radical leftist despite the latter’s long record of moderate positions that have irked the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Harris Faulker asked the senator about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s reaction to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, OH this week. Police were responding to a report of a disturbance and came upon a melee in which Bryant was brandishing a knife and appeared on the verge of stabbing someone. Psaki noted, “Police violence disproportionately naturally impacts Black and Latino communities.” A New York Post headline said Psaki “racialized” the killing and Faulkner asked Kennedy to respond, though she misspoke to the word to him as “radicalized.”

Kennedy replied,

What President Biden has done is immeasurably reckless and foolish. He’s gone full wokerista. He has joined those people who believe that America was wicked in its origins and that the American people are even more wicked today, that we have millions of Americans who are racist and misogynistic and ignorant, especially if they didn’t vote for him. And the wokeristas, who Mr. Biden has joined, have contempt for America. They should have gratitude. And I am very, very disappointed in President Biden. I knew he would be left of center. I didn’t know he would be left of Lenin. He knows better. He knows better.

“Wokerista,” by the way, may be a Kennedy original because as far as Google is concerned he’s the first person who’s ever used the term as of this writing.

Whether Kennedy actually believes Biden is a bigger commie than Lenin is beside the point. It’s part of the broader effort by conservatives to paint the Biden and the Democratic Party as radicals. They’ve blasted Biden as “radical” on a host of issues including the environment, immigration, and infrastructure. He’s “the most radical left-wing president in U.S. history, period” and he even “caves to The Squad.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

