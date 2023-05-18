Jamaal Bowman Says Taylor Greene ‘Using a Bullhorn To Put a Target On My Back’ By Saying She Feels Threatened By Him

The feud between Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ratcheted up further Thursday with accusations of racism and recklessness.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene at her press conference this morning said something incredibly dangerous, and incredibly reckless about me,” Bowman told reporters. “Talking about my demeanor as being aggressive, and saying that she feels intimidated by me. Unfortunately, this country has a history of characterizing Black men who are outspoken, who stand their ground, and who push back, as being threatening or intimidating. So she’s not even using a dog whistle; she’s using a bullhorn to put a target on my back to the people that she refers to as MAGA people out there who might want to cause harm.”

During the press conference in question, Greene said she “felt threatened” by Bowman during their heated exchange outside the Capitol Wednesday.

“Jamaal Bowman was down there cursing at me, telling me to get the eff out of there, he was leading the mob right outside the vehicle I was in,” Greene said. “We have this all on video. And then, on the Capitol steps yesterday he was the one that approached me. Even CNN reported that. Yelling, shouting, raising his voice, he was aggressive, his physical mannerisms are aggressive and he just recently shoved Thomas Massie just outside the House chamber. I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman. And I’m concerned about it. I feel threatened by him.”

“It’s reckless and dangerous, what she said, OK?” Bowman told reporters. “Characterizing me. In my interaction with her yesterday I never invaded her personal space, I was laughing and gregarious the entire time. How was that intimidating? What was intimidating about that?

“I’m always loving and engaging and friendly, except when kids are being killed in the streets. Everyone should be outraged about that. So, do not conflate what my engagement with Rep. Massie with my engagement with her yesterday. It’s completely different.

“But she knows what she’s doing when she does that and unfortunately white supremacists historically, this is what they do. They try to dehumanize Black people, Black skin and the Black humanity so they can be more likely to be targeted for harm.”

