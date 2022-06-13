Jared Kushner Has Hilariously Awkward Reaction to Question of Whether He Warned Trump About Giuliani

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol aired audio of Jared Kushner awkwardly answering questions about Rudy Giuliani.

During a committee hearing on Monday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) introduced footage of Giuliani and Sidney Powell baselessly claiming that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“They saw a big truck bringing in 100,000 ballots in garbage cans, in wastepaper baskets, in cardboard boxes, and in shopping baskets. And every single one of them was for [Joe Biden],” Giuliani said of the election while on Fox News. “Because they were being notified by Smartmatic in Frankfurt that Biden was way behind and they better come up with a lot more ballots. And we can prove every single thing I just said.”

The committee went on to air other examples of Giuliani and Powell pushing false claims of voter fraud, before sharing videos from other Trump-team members.

“What they were proposing, I thought was nuts,” said former White House attorney Eric Herschmann during his committee interview.

“The theory was also completely nuts, right. It was a combination of the Italians, the Germans — different things had been floating around as to who was involved. Hugo Chavez, and the Venezuelan, she has an affidavit from somebody who said they wrote the software in, and something with the Philippines. Just all over the radar.”

The committee also asked Kushner if he had shared his opinion of Giuliani with Trump.

“Um, I guess — uh, yes,” Kushner said, claiming he told Trump this was “not the approach I would take if I were you.”

In response, Trump told Kushner he had “confidence in Rudy.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

