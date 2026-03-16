Jared Kushner, husband to Ivanka Trump, is allegedly soliciting $5 billion in funding for his private equity firm while serving as a diplomatic advisor to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Kushner has been participating in peace negotiations worldwide, with Trump appointing Kushner to the unofficial position of the administration’s “special peace envoy” in Feb. 2026.

Now, as one of the government’s negotiators in the Middle East, Kushner is working to raise money for his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, from governments across the Middle East, according to The New York Times.

The outlet reportedly spoke to five people with knowledge of the business proceedings, all of whom confirmed that Kushner has been actively meeting with investors in his quest to raise at least $5 billion for his firm.

Kushner and his team have reportedly entered into conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) for “first look” rights, Axios said after confirming The NYT‘s reports. Led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF is the country’s primary wealth fund, funded in large part by the country’s oil revenues.

Trump’s administration has developed close ties with bin Salman, with the President coming to the Crown Prince’s defense in Nov. 2025 when asked by ABC News about the Washington Post columnist who was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

“You’re mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial,” Trump said. “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman [Khashoggi] that you’re talking about. Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen, but he [bin Salman] knew nothing about it. And we can leave it at that. You don’t have to embarrass our guests by asking a question like that.”

Saudi Arabia’s PIF already invested $2 billion into Kushner’s firm shortly after the first Trump administration. At the time, rumors swirled that the PIF’s investment staff advised against the transaction, but bin Salman overruled their concerns.

The NYT reported on the “blurring of the lines between public service and private profit-seeking” these new financial initiatives represent.

In Dec. 2024, Kushner told “Invest Like The Best” podcast host Patrick O’Shaughnessy that his firm “preemptively” raised $1.5 billion from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund “to avoid any conflicts” and make sure Affinity would “not have to raise capital for the next four years.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!