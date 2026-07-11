Trump Trashes Dems for Letting ‘Loud and Unattractive’ Socialists ‘Take Over’ the Party

President Donald Trump on Saturday mocked the Democratic Party for letting “loud and unattractive” socialists take control — before saying he hopes the Dems can “fight back” before it’s too late.

Trump went off on socialism in back-to-back Truth Social posts.

“The Radical Left Lunatics, often referred to as Dumocrats, have lost control of their Party,” Trump posted. “They are being led by loud and unattractive people who have totally lost their way. Hopefully, they will fight back, and not let this sick, Communist ideology, take over America!”

That came one minute after he posted America “will never become a Socialist Country” — a claim he has been making more and more recently. He also bashed the Dems for skipping socialism and going “all the way down to Communism,” before posting in all caps “AMERICA WILL NEVER BE A COMMUNIST COUNTRY!”

Trump’s posts follow a handful of socialist candidates winning Democratic primaries in recent weeks.

Two of those candidates in New York — Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) and Claire Valdez (D) — are card-carrying Democratic Socialists of America members, just like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D); Mamdani backed both Chevalier and Valdez in their primaries.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!