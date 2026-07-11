Trump Trashes Dems for Letting ‘Loud and Unattractive’ Socialists ‘Take Over’ the Party
President Donald Trump on Saturday mocked the Democratic Party for letting “loud and unattractive” socialists take control — before saying he hopes the Dems can “fight back” before it’s too late.
Trump went off on socialism in back-to-back Truth Social posts.
“The Radical Left Lunatics, often referred to as Dumocrats, have lost control of their Party,” Trump posted. “They are being led by loud and unattractive people who have totally lost their way. Hopefully, they will fight back, and not let this sick, Communist ideology, take over America!”
That came one minute after he posted America “will never become a Socialist Country” — a claim he has been making more and more recently. He also bashed the Dems for skipping socialism and going “all the way down to Communism,” before posting in all caps “AMERICA WILL NEVER BE A COMMUNIST COUNTRY!”
Trump’s posts follow a handful of socialist candidates winning Democratic primaries in recent weeks.
Two of those candidates in New York — Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) and Claire Valdez (D) — are card-carrying Democratic Socialists of America members, just like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D); Mamdani backed both Chevalier and Valdez in their primaries.
Beyond their shared socialist beliefs, they agree with Mamdani that ICE needs to be abolished.
The socialist wave was celebrated by Mamdani on election night and in interviews soon after, but a number of establishment Democrats were unsettled by it. One centrist House Democrat told Axios that 2027 would be a “headache” for the party with them around.
Bill Maher similarly vented that the Democrats would “blow” the midterms if they embrace the “crazy” socialists, and James Carville urged congressional Democrats to shun any socialists who enter Congress.
Meanwhile, Trump sardonically congratulated Mamdani on getting “3 solid Communists” elected. His tone shifted a few days later, when he said the communists have started to make “their move” in the USA.
“The game is on,” Trump said. “Enjoy watching!”
Trump has ripped the socialists and socialism plenty of other times recently. He said during his Fourth of July speech that communism is a “cancer” that must be dealt with ASAP.
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