White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dispassionately dismissed a question about President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion rights given his Catholic faith following a stunning new law in Texas that effectively ends legal abortions in that state.

The question came from Owen Jensen, White House correspondent for EWNT, which stands for The Eternal Word Television Network, an American basic cable television network that presents around-the-clock Catholic-themed programming.

Biden has condemned both the Texas law that effectively makes abortions illegal in the state and the Supreme Court’s late-night decision not to block the law, which has caused immense consternation in pro-choice political circles but has curiously merited little mention on conservative media.

“Why does the president support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?” asked Jensen.

Psaki replied, “He believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s her body, and it’s her choice.”

Unsatisfied with that answer, Jensen followed up. “Why does the president…who does he believe should look out for the unborn child?”

“He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions,” Psaki matter-of-factly explained, “and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor.”

She then added, “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices? This is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes that right should be respected.”

Jensen attempted to follow up, but Psaki moved on, noting that this reporter, in particular, had had “plenty of time today.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

