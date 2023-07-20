Jim Jordan Pushes Conspiracy That Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Died From COVID Vaccine at RFK Jr. Hearing

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) is giving conspiracy theorist and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the floor — and the cameras — and in Thursday’s hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, he chose to push one of Kennedy’s false theories: that Hall of Fame baseball legend Hank Aaron’s death is directly connected to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

Kennedy posted a tweet about Aaron following his death in January 2021 that is still available, and it was flagged as misinformation. (Kennedy was banned from Instagram a month later for his repeated false claims about the COVID vaccine.) But Jordan claimed that it was the White House, days after President Joe Biden took office, that tried to censor Kennedy:

Misinformation is when you don’t have the facts right. You’re saying things that aren’t true. But when you look at Mr. Kennedy’s tweet, there was nothing in there that was factually inaccurate. Hank Aaron, real person, great American, passed away after he got the vaccine. Pointing out, just pointing out facts, and yet the White House on the third day, actually 1:04 AM on January 23, 2021, 37 hours into the administration, they were trying to censor Mr. Kennedy. I find that interesting. The irony here at trying to censor the guy who’s actually their Democrat primary opponent. Go figure.

But the claim isn’t true. It’s been disproven over and over again. Hank Aaron died of natural causes at the age of 86. But Jordan and his GOP colleagues maintain that the Biden White House tried to get Twitter, a private company, to suppress free speech by conservatives. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said of the GOP claim: “Silly does not even begin to capture this obsession.”

Watch the video above via Twitter.

