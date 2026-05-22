BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Resigns From Trump’s Cabinet

Tulsi Gabbard is reportedly resigning as President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence amid her husband’s battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” Fox News Digital first reported on Friday.

The exclusive report from Fox’s Brooke Singman and Robert Schmad added that “Gabbard notified President Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30.”

Fox obtained Gabbard’s resignation letter to Trump, which said she was “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” she wrote in the letter, adding:

At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle. Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role.

Gabbard has long been believed to be one of the most likely top officials next to leave Trump’s administration, following the high-profile firings of ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Gabbard, a former progressive, anti-war House Democrat, raised eyebrows in March when she refused to say during a Congressional hearing whether or not she believed Trump’s war in Iran was legal.

“Congressman, thank you for the question. The cost of war weighs very heavily upon me and my colleagues here, especially for those of us who have experienced and seen the cost of war firsthand. My own personal and political views—as I mentioned earlier, I was asked and required by Congress and by the president in this role as the Director of National Intelligence to check those views at the door—to ensure that the intelligence assessments are not colored by my personal views. And that’s exactly what I am responsible to deliver,” Gabbard replied when asked if Trump’s attack on Iran was “illegal and unconstitutional.”

A few weeks later, Trump was asked if he still had “confidence” in Gabbard, to which he replied, “Yeah, sure.”

“I mean, she’s a little bit different in her thought process than me, but that doesn’t make somebody not available to say it, Trump continued, adding, “I would say that I’m very strong in the fact that I don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Because if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it immediately. I think she’s probably a little softer on that issue, but it’s okay.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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