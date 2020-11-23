Joe Biden Announces John Kerry as New ‘Climate Czar,’ Will Sit on National Security Council

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been tapped to be the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate — giving him a seat on the National Security Council.

The news comes as President-elect Joe Biden announced the Cabinet nominations for his national security team.

“America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is,” Kerry tweeted after the announcement. “I’m proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President’s Climate Envoy.”

“This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue,” Biden’s transition team noted in a statement.

Kerry will not have to endure a confirmation hearing for his upcoming role as the president’s Climate Envoy, but the job grants him a key role in the Biden administration.

Alejandro Mayorkas will join Kerry on the team, becoming the first Latino Secretary of Homeland Security, while Avril Haines, will be Biden’s Director of National Intelligence.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield will become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan is set to be Biden’s National Security Advisor, while Antony Blinken will be Secretary of State.

All six of Biden’s national security picks held senior roles in Former President Barack Obama’s administration, signaling to the president-elect’s dedication to stability in politics.

