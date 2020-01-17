2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke about a Silicon Valley meeting he had with “little creeps sitting around” the table, during an interview with the New York Times editorial board published on Friday.

In the interview, Biden declared, “you may recall, the criticism I got for meeting with the leaders in Silicon Valley, when I was trying to work out an agreement dealing with them protecting intellectual property for artists in the United States of America.”

“And at one point, one of the little creeps sitting around that table, who was a multi- — close to a billionaire — who told me he was an artist because he was able to come up with games to teach you how to kill people…” Biden continued, prompting New York Times opinion writer-at-large Charlie Warzel to clarify, “Like video games.”

“Yeah, video games,” replied Biden, adding he was “lectured by one of the senior leaders there.”

The former vice president then criticized the righteousness and “arrogance” of Silicon Valley, claiming, “one of these righteous people said to me that, you know, ‘We are the economic engine of America. We are the ones.’ And fortunately I had done a little homework before I went and I said… you have fewer people on your payroll than all the losses that General Motors just faced in the last quarter, of employees. So don’t lecture me about how you’ve created all this employment.”

“The point is, there’s an arrogance about it, an overwhelming arrogance that we are, we are the ones. We can do what we want to do,” Biden concluded. “I disagree.”

You can read the Times editorial board’s full interview with Biden — part of their running series of candidate interviews ahead of announcing an endorsement in the Democratic primary — here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]