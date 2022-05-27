Joe Rogan And Lex Fridman Debate Gun Reform in Wake of Uvalde Shooting: People Love ‘Handguns Like Some People Love Watches’

Joe Rogan and podcast host Lex Fridman discussed the complexities of gun reform in wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead.

On Thursday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said, “We wanna find out what’s wrong with this kid, right? He’s dead. So you can’t interview him. It’s like, what caused it? Will we get an understanding of it? Do you hold the parents responsible? Like what if you find out the parents were horribly abusive or what if you find out this is the product of schizophrenia of bullying in school?”

He continued, “I wrote this thing once that I said, this country has a mental health problem disguised as a gun problem. And that’s what it is.”

“Yeah,” agreed Fridman.

“There’s so many guns, there’s more guns than there are people. I don’t think it’s a gun situation,” Rogan added. “I don’t think it’s wise to take the guns away from the people and leave all the power to the government.”

“The situation is should you be able to own a gun to defend yourself if you’re a law-abiding citizen and you know that the police are horribly understaffed and you know, that crime and violence are real things?” Rogan asked. “What should we do? Should we red flag, any kid who writes an awful poem or draw something fucked up on his notebook?”

“The kid, this particular, uh, gentleman, I think on his 18th birthday got two AR two rifles,” Fridman added. “He somehow was able to afford two rifles and ammunition — there’s a lot of people saying, well you should red flag it. If you post pictures of guns or have any kind of the symptoms at all of somebody that might be able to commit this kind of crime, but that’s pushing surveillance.”

“What about people that are just gun enthusiasts?” Rogan asked. “There’s people that love handguns the way some people love watches. There’s people that are enthusiasts of, you know, gun engineering.”

“Yeah. And that’s most of them,” Fridman replied. “So it’s much more mental health problem. — This is a tragedy, but it’s, there’s also an element to this that it’s a tragedy the way a hurricane is a tragedy. That there is cruel things happen in this world. There is this tragic, unexpected, dark things happen in this world. And it’s dangerous to generalize from those problems into something like what I hear about there’s a race war or there’s a gun control problem.”

He added, “There’s people sort of leverage these tragedies to make some kind of political statement. Some kind of societal statement versus dark evil shit happens in this world.”

Rogan replied, “Well, I think also people try to formulate solutions to problems as if these problems have a limited amount of variables.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.



