Joe Rogan Bashes Target During Rant on Trans-Friendly Swimwear: ‘Enough, Stop Shoving This Down Our Throats!’

Joe Rogan joined the chorus of those condemning Target for their Pride Month merchandise collection, during a rant on transgender-friendly swimwear.

On the Tuesday edition of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by fellow comedian Theo Vonn where they dissected the state of the comedy industry and eventually discussed politics.

“I wish there was an app where when you went to a business, you could tell where they put their political money, right? So then it would start to affect the bottom lines of companies. So then those companies would stop,” Vonn suggested.

“A little of that’s going on right now with all the woke shit. Like Target lost billions of dollars because they tried to have this pride selection,” Rogan said.

“Oh yeah. Gay mannequins,” Vonn said.

“Well they had all these like pride children’s shirts,” Rogan clarified.

Rogan also mentioned the Bud Light controversy that stemmed from their partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“They’ve lost 20 plus billion dollars. You imagine — you just gonna send a fucking can to some confused person that — ‘Day 365 of womanhood,'” Rogan said, mimicking Mulvaney.

“And you send that person a fucking can with their face on it and your company loses $20 billion dollars. That is wild shit, man,” Rogan added.

According to The New York Post, Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch lost over $27 billion in market value as of June 2nd, months after Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney for a TikTok video ad.

“So we’re seeing that now. But we never saw that before where people are going ‘Enough. Enough. Stop shoving this down everybody’s throat.’ When I go to Target, I don’t wanna see like fucking tuck pants. They’re designed to help you tuck your dick. Like, hey, that’s not normal and I don’t want that right in front of everybody,” Rogan said.

As the conversation continued, Rogan discussed the “fucking real weirdness” going on in the world.

“There’s a lot of just fucking real weirdness with this group of people that is trying to like, change the way people view sexuality and gender and all these different, it’s like they’re proselytizing,” Rogan said.

