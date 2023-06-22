JUST IN: Former GOP Congressman Will Hurd Announces Presidential Bid by Hitting Biden AND Trump

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd announced his bid for president Thursday morning by releasing a video on social media and later appearing on CBS Mornings.

Hurd was an early and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump from within the Republican party before leaving Congress in 2020, opting not to run for reelection.

Hurd opens his announcement video, by saying, “The soul of our country is under attack.” He then listed several issues he sees as serious threats, including “Illegal immigration and fentanyl streaming through our country. Inflation still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities.”

He then somewhat stood out from the growing field of Republican hopefuls by criticizing both President Joe Biden and former President Trump. “President Biden can’t solve these problems. Or won’t,” Hurd said. “And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House, we all know Joe Biden will win again.”

“Republicans deserve better. America deserves better. It’s common sense. Common sense says we’re better together,” which is a note he hit during a Thursday morning appearance on CBS Mornings.

BREAKING: Former Texas Rep. @WillHurd announces he’s running for president on CBS Mornings, joining 11 other GOP primary candidates. https://t.co/pk05n5ceEv pic.twitter.com/mLrebFY5hf — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 22, 2023

A full transcript of Hurd’s announcement:

The soul of our country is under attack. Our enemies plot, create chaos and threaten the American dream at home. Illegal immigration and fentanyl streaming through our country. Inflation still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities. And liberals do nothing. President Biden can’t solve these problems. Or won’t. And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump who lost the House, the Senate and the White House, we all know Joe Biden will win again. Republicans deserve better. America deserves better. It’s common sense. Common sense says we’re better together. I know it. You know it. There’s more that unites us than divides us. And America needs common sense during these complicated times. I’m Will Hurd, and for the past 20 years, I’ve been on the front lines of the most pressing fights facing our nation. I hunted down terrorists in the Middle East after 911. In Congress, I fought to lower taxes, secure our border, and provide more opportunities for the middle class. I’ve worked at the highest levels of business to harness technology and innovation for the future of America. These experiences have shown me that this moment that this election has never mattered more. That’s why I’m running for the Republican nomination for President of the United States. I envision an America where the economy thrives because we harness technologies like artificial intelligence to grow American jobs, not unemployment. An America where every child, regardless of location or age, has access to a safe world class education. An America that acknowledges science, addresses mental health and is inclusive and understanding. It’s not a given that this vision for America will happen, but it can. If we focus on our timeless principles and limitless potential, not self-interested politics. As President, I’ll put our American security and prosperity first, and I’ll give us the common sense leadership America so desperately needs. I’m Will Hurd. I’m running for president and I approve this message.

