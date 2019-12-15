Congressman Will Hurd (R-TX) has spoken unfavorably about Donald Trump in recent weeks amid the Ukraine scandal, but he confirmed that he will not vote to impeach the president.

In an interview on Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Hurd was was asked if he had any concerns that his impeachment no vote “will essentially be seen as giving a green light” to the president’s conduct in the Ukraine scandal.

“No, I don’t believe that’s what the message is being sent,” Hurd said. “You can vote against the impeachment and still disagree with some of the policies or some of the behavior.”

Hurd went to explain that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously said that impeachment should be a bipartisan process, and that “my fear is that you weaponize impeachments for political gains in the future.” When Hurd said he “didn’t see any evidence” of bribery or extortion, Tapper laid out the allegations against Trump and asked “if that’s not bribery, what was it?”

Hurd answered by saying the Ukrainian government did not feel pressured by Trump and his allies, and he also said “if [Rudy Giuliani] was the one that was supposed to be delivering the bribe, we ultimately never — never saw it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

