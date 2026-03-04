WATCH: Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich Grills Karoline Leavitt on Spiking Gas Prices After Iran Strikes

Fox News Senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich pressed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about how the Trump administration is responding to oil prices surging as a result of military strikes on Iran.

Heinrich asked Leavitt about it during a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon — Leavitt’s first press briefing since joint U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“One follow up on how people might be experiencing this at home. With respect to the economy and the cost of oral spiking, is there a need to start those Navy escorts in the strait of Hormuz now to sort of blunt the impact to people?” Heinrich asked. “And also, because Spain is a member of the E.U., [does] that at all put in in the president’s plan for a trade embargo with them?”

Leavitt said Spain has “agreed to cooperate” after President Donald Trump called the country out on Tuesday. She then said Operation Epic Fury will help oil companies in the long-term — and presumably bring prices down for U.S. citizens.

Here is what Leavitt said:

With respect to oil prices and the economy here at home, of course, this is something that Secretary [Scott] Bessent and Secretary [Chris] Wright, [and] the national economic council of energy that is led by Secretary [Doug] Burgum has been long been working on and well in advance. Yesterday, President Trump announced that U.S. Development Finance Corporation will provide political risk insurance at a very reasonable price for crude carriers and cargo ships operating in and around the Gulf. And as you pointed out, Jacqui, the president said if necessary and when appropriate, the U.S. Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. I think it speaks to why this action was so necessary. That ultimately, the energy industry is going to benefit from the president’s actions with respect to Iran, because Iran will no longer be controlling the Strait of Hormuz and restricting the free flow of energy — which as you all know, controls 20% of the world’s global oil supply.

Leavitt’s answer comes after the price of Brent crude oil jumped more than 8% to $79.20 on Monday; that trend has continued as the week goes on, with Brent crude at $81.45 per barrel on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!