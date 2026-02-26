JUST IN: World Economic Forum President Resigns Amid Probe Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

World Economic Forum (WEF) president and CEO Borge Brende resigned from his position on Thursday following an investigation into his relationship with the late serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum,” announced Brende – who appeared on-stage with President Donald Trump just last month – in a statement. “My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding.”

He continued, “I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.”

While Brende’s statement made no mention of Epstein, his resignation came just weeks after the WEF launched an independent investigation into its his connections to the late sex offender.

The probe began after it was discovered that Brende had dined with Epstein on at least three occasions and had also spoken to him via text message and email, despite Epstein’s conviction for soliciting a child for prostitution years prior.

“I was completely unaware of Epstein’s past and criminal activities,” said Brende after news of his relationship with Epstein was made public. “Had I known about his background, I would have declined the initial invitation to join [former Norwegian Deputy Prime Minister Terje] Rod-Larsen and any subsequent dinner invitations or other communications.”

Prior to his resignation on Thursday, Brende had served as CEO and president of the WEF since October 2017. Brende became president of the WEF just days after left the Norwegian government as minister of foreign affairs.

