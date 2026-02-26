Joe Scarborough Warns GOP’s ‘Sham’ Handling of Epstein Probe ‘Looks Like Such a Cover-Up’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned congressional Republicans that their “sham” handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, between reports of missing files and deposing Hillary Clinton, has made the probe look like a “cover-up.”

The remarks came at the opening of Thursday’s show, just hours before Clinton was set to testify before the House Oversight Committee and two days after NPR’s bombshell report finding that the Justice Department had not released 53 pages of Epstein documents focused on allegations against President Donald Trump in January

Scarborough said that the two instances “totally exposed” the committee chair James Comer (R-KY) and showed Republicans as “bad faith operators” in the “so-called investigation”:

It really does just totally exposed Comer and the Republicans here show what bad faith operators they’ve been in this so-called investigation, where you have with Hillary Clinton – somebody that, again, hardly ever spoke to Jeffrey Epstein, never on his plane had next to nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein – she’s being deposed today. While the Justice Department clearly, clearly got caught in a cover up by NPR, clearly got caught in a cover-up, as reported by the New York Times, as reported by [Rupert] Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal. And again, it’s just a farce. The whole thing is a farce.

He went on to say that if he were in Hillary Clinton’s shoes, he would spend his “whole time” repeating that she “didn’t know” Epstein while pressing Republican members on the missing files, which reportedly center on allegations made against Trump, accusing the president of abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Scarborough continued:

Again, it is such a sham. And the fact that Todd Blanche is telling people to look for a certain sort of files that now have disappeared, now have not been released with the rest of the Epstein files. This whole thing looks like such a cover up. And I will just say what we’ve been saying for 6 to 9 months now. If they have nothing to worry about, they should have released all the documents nine months ago. This story would have been over eight months ago, but they keep dragging it out.

He said the missing documents were “probably the biggest scandal of the entire Epstein files right now” and again branded the incident a “cover-up by the Justice Department.”

“These files that reveal testimony of the most terrible things about Donald Trump, we don’t know whether they’re true or not, but they cover those up after the law orders that they be released. And at the same time, they’re dragging Hillary Clinton into a deposition. And she had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein,” he continued.

“It’s really bizarre,” he said.

