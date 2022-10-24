Justice Thomas Temporarily Halts Sen. Graham’s Georgia Election Probe Testimony

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued a “shadow docket” ruling for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday, temporarily halting Graham from testifying in a Georgia probe of pro-Trump election interference.

The ruling temporarily blocks a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury seeking Graham’s testimony as part of the investigation of possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Last Thursday, an appellate court ruled against Graham’s motion to avoid giving testimony. The Washington Post reported on Graham’s filing:

Graham’s lawyers had asked the court to block a subpoena from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), claiming that a sitting senator is shielded from such investigations. But a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit denied Graham’s request and upheld a lower-court ruling narrowing the range of questions prosecutors can ask.

Graham has been at the center of controversy regarding the 2020 presidential election in Georgia as he has been accused of pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to help former President Donald Trump overturn the election result in the state.

Attorney Bradley Moss noted of the ruling, however, “Don’t read too much into this, folks. Just a temporary measure.” Moss noted that the ruling can “easily be lifted” once the Fulton County district attorney responds.

