White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took aim at Twitter during a press briefing on Thursday after President Donald Trump announced that he will sign an executive order in response to the social network ‘fact-checking’ one of his tweets.

“I believe it is time to ‘give the facts’ about Twitter and other social media platforms targeting their bias against President Trump and conservatives online,” declared McEnany, adding, “If we were to judge the bias of Twitter and its top employees by their own words, the case would be an easy one to make.”

“Twitter’s head of site integrity has tweeted that there are ‘actual Nazis in the White House’ and no fact check label was ever applied to this absolutely outrageous, offensive, and false claim made against the White House and its employees,” she continued. “But let’s judge Twitter based on their actions, not based on the words of its top employees, and its actions are no better. President Trump recently received a so-called ‘fact check’ label for a tweet. It was a false fact check, an inaccurate fact check, but nevertheless, Twitter moved forward with it.”

“Dan Scavino, the deputy chief of staff here, was the first user in the history of Twitter to receive a so-called ‘manipulated media label’ for posting a video that played a verbatim clip,” McEnany went on, claiming, “It is no coincidence that these two unbelievable interventions by Twitter were targeted against the president of the United States and one of the president’s top advisors. This is bias in action.”

McEnany also called out Twitter for failing to apply similar fact check labels to “disinformation” from Chinese officials.

“While Big Tech is quick to censor the president, quick to censor some of his top employees, they are very reluctant, it seems, to label some of the actions by Chinese officials, some of the misinformation that has been spread by China,” she said. “For example, to move off of Twitter and move to Google, they created a search engine for the Chinese Communist Party which blacklisted searches for human rights and allowed for easy surveillance. Facebook and Twitter have both taken paid advertising that spread disinformation about China’s mass imprisonment of religious minorities, and Twitter has allowed Chinese officials to use its platform to spread misinformation about the coronavirus, undermine the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and more.”

“Then back in March, a Chinese official began spreading a conspiracy theory on Twitter, an egregious one, that our U.S. military was responsible for the spread of the coronavirus, and that tweet, that disinformation, it took all the way until today when we raised concerns about it to get a fact check,” McEnany revealed. “So they appear to be very hastily eager to censor President Trump and some of his employees, but a little reluctant when it comes to China.”

McEnany announced that President Trump will subsequently “take action to ensure that Big Tech does not stifle free speech and that the rights of all Americans to speak, tweet, and post are protected.”

Watch above via NBC News.

