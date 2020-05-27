President Donald Trump went on a tear against Twitter after the social media platform flagged his tweets on mail-in voting as misinformation. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters this afternoon the president plans to sign an executive order “pertaining to social media.”

White House says Trump will sign an executive order "pertaining to social media" tomorrow, but provides no details on what it might say or do. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 27, 2020

Just minutes later, WH pool was told that the social media executive order will actually be signed tomorrow not tonight. But still few details on what is in the EO. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 27, 2020

It’s unclear as of this point what the executive order would do. Last night the president accused Twitter of “completely stifling FREE SPEECH” and said he would “not allow it to happen!”

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Earlier today Trump hinted at “big action” against Twitter and said, “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

