White House Says Trump Plans to Sign Executive Order ‘Pertaining to Social Media’

By Josh FeldmanMay 27th, 2020, 6:57 pm
President Donald Trump went on a tear against Twitter after the social media platform flagged his tweets on mail-in voting as misinformation. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters this afternoon the president plans to sign an executive order “pertaining to social media.”

It’s unclear as of this point what the executive order would do. Last night the president accused Twitter of “completely stifling FREE SPEECH” and said he would “not allow it to happen!”

Earlier today Trump hinted at “big action” against Twitter and said, “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

