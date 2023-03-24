There’s no love lost between Kimberly Guilfoyle and California Governor Gavin Newsom after she referred to her ex-husband as “that guy in California” while talking about President Joe Biden‘s potential competition in 2024.

“Biden’s a joke. It’s a clown show over there. The guy in California’s not going to be any better either, by the way,” Guilfoyle told Newsmax. “It’s Trump all the way!”

Amid much speculation, Newsom has said he will not be running for president in 2024 and that he’s “all in for Biden.”

Guilfoyle, now an avowed Republican, was married to San Francisco’s then-Democratic Mayor from 2001 and divorced in 2006. The pair was hailed as “the new Kennedys” by Harpers Bazaar in 2004 due to the youth and glamour they brought to the office.

At the time, Guilfoyle said the admiration she had for her husband had “grown into a deep appreciation of someone with whom you not only share a connection but trust.”

Guilfoyle was next married to businessman Eric Vallency from 2006-2009, and is now famously affianced to former President Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. She has a law degree from the University of California at Davis and served as a prosecutor in the San Francisco D.A.’s office.

Guilfoyle most famously served as an advisor to Donald Trump during his term in office. Her raucous and very loud pro-Trump speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention was dubbed “a memorable moment,” by CNN.

While on Newsmax, Guilfoyle took a swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris, as well ad Biden and Newsom.

“She was bad as a prosecutor, she’s not good at anything,” Guilfoyle said, adding that Harris and Biden are “just good at a far-left extreme agenda that doesn’t put America first.”

