The Drudge Report, Matt Drudge’s right-leaning news aggregator ran a headline on Friday declaring former President Donald Trump threatened Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in a Thursday Truth Social post, which Trump deleted on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Trump shared a link with a split-screen image of him holding a bat on one side with an image of Bragg’s head on the right.

Drudge’s headline on the post read, “PSYCHO DON!”

“THREATENS MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY,” read the second line of the headline.

The first part of the headline linked to a NY Post article, titled, “Trump posts disturbing baseball bat photo with Alvin Bragg, threatens ‘death and destruction.’” The latter headline linked to a New York Times report, titled, “Trump, Escalating Attacks, Raises Specter of Violence if He Is Charged.”

Notably, Drudge’s headline appeared to take the framing of Trump’s post an explicit threat a bit further than either the Times or the Post, a topic of debate among pundits and observers online.

Trump has been on a tear attacking Bragg in recent days and has been slammed as “racist” for calling him a “SOROS BACKED ANIMAL.” Additionally, Trump shared a split-screen image of him holding a bat on one side with an image of Bragg’s head on the right. Right-of-center news aggregator, the Drudge Report, ran a headline on Friday regarding the image that reads, “PSYCHO DON! THREATENS MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY.”

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen weighed in, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s tweet, and writing:

Threatening a prosecutor is a crime in NY. In fact MULTIPLE crimes: Harassment in the first degree NYPL 240.25; menacing in the second degree NYPL 120.14; stalking in the fourth or third degree NYPL 120.45 & 120.50 And that’s just for starters….

Trump has been escalating his attacks on Bragg in recent days and has been slammed as “racist” for calling Bragg a “SOROS BACKED ANIMAL.” Trump also posted a screed on Friday morning that many viewed as incitement to violence:

What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com