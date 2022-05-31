Krystal Ball and Sagaar Enjeti Call Out Pelosi: Threw Husband ‘Under the Bus’ on His DUI Arrest

Krystal Ball and Sagaar Enjeti held nothing back when discussing the DUI arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

On Sunday’s edition of their podcast, Breaking Points, Ball and Enjeti made light of the DUI arrest that occurred on Saturday night after Pelosi crashed into another car and had a blood alcohol level “of 0.08% or higher”, according to CNN.

“Who among us hasn’t crashed our cars — our Porsche at four AM outside our custom vineyard in Napa, while your ‘Speaker of the House’ wife is on the East Coast?” Sagaar said jokingly.

He continued, “I also love her response where she basically said ‘the Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter as she was on the East Coast at the time.’ So kind of throwing her own husband under the bus being like — she was on the East Coast.”

“That’s fair. That’s relatable,” Ball laughed. “I would do the same thing in her shoes.”

“When you’re that rich, you can’t get somebody to drive you home?” Sagaar asked.

“Yeah — right!” Ball agreed.

“There’s a lot of questions too, about why he was out so late. I mean, was he coming back or he was near his own vineyard?” Sagaar added. “Paul Pelosi is the real money man or at least was — before she took office and is worth well over a hundred million dollars.”

“Great on the stock market too,” Ball added. “He’s always making the right trades.”

“Even at his age!” Sagaar said.

“It’s really remarkable,” Ball added.

“He is somebody who is — been making major bets, all sorts of call options and more on tech stocks, defense stocks that his wife is intimately involved and would know the details of,” Sagaar explained.

“I’m sure that’s just a coincidence,” Ball said jokingly.

Sagaar concluded, “What I do love is that they clearly have pissed off all of their neighbors, cause all their neighbors are anonymously talking to the Daily Mail. They’re like, “They always block the road with their blacked out SUVs.’ Another guy says ‘This tracks more with younger Paul. He was always going to fundraisers and parties. I don’t like them very much or find them very interesting.’ Imagine one of your neighbors saying that about you. That’s brutal!”

Listen above via Breaking Points.

