Trump Shares Article Claiming Brian Kemp’s Massive Victory in Georgia Was Stolen

Former President Donald Trump appears to be dropping accusations of election fraud once again. Through the Save America PAC, Trump shared an article from conservative pundit Emerald Robinson claiming that the recent victory of Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in Georgia’s gubernatorial primary was not legitimate.

“Something stinks in Georgia,” Robinson wrote. Her argument is mainly that Trump’s endorsements in Georgia essentially meant nothing — which, she claims, runs counter to results in other jurisdictions.

Trump endorsed David Perdue ran against Kemp, someone he’s feuded with over the 2020 presidential election results. But Perdue lost by a wide margin — something even Robinson admits, though she claims nobody wins by as big of a margin as Kemp.

“On Primary Day in Georgia, Kemp gets 74% and Perdue gets 22%. Nobody in any election in America gets 74% of the votes. Ever. It doesn’t happen,” she wrote. “Obvious fraud.”

One aspect that makes Georgia’s primaries unique — though Robinson says it’s “not the real story” — is that they are not limited to political party affiliation, meaning both Democrats and Republicans can cast ballots for them. Robinson cited polling averages from RealClearPolitics, which still showed Kemp ahead of Perdue but not by as much as he ended up getting in the final results.

Another poll cited by Robinson from the University of Georgia found that Trump’s endorsement swayed many Republican voters in Georgia elections. The poll also found, however, that his endorsement meant next-to-nothing to the 736 Republicans reached by phone in the gubernatorial primary race.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement doesn’t seem to mean much in Georgia’s Republican primary race for governor,” the report on the findings reads. In the gubernatorial race, Kemp polled at approximately 48 percent to Perdue’s 37 percent among the respondents. Once informed of Trump’s endorsement, the results didn’t change all that much, with Kemp dropping to about 46 percent and Perdue hopping to about 39 percent.

Robinson’s other argument to back up her claim is that Trump’s endorsements have worked elsewhere in the country, like in the case of J.D. Vance, the controversial author and Republican who won his Senate primary after a heated and packed battle.

Kemp’s challenger, Perdue, didn’t raise such worries after losing the primary race by more than 50 points.

“I just called the governor and I congratulated him,” the Republican said in his concession speech, adding that he is “fully supporting” Kemp in the upcoming race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

