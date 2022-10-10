Los Angeles City Council President Resigns Over Resurfaced, Racist Remarks: ‘There Are No Excuses …I’m So Sorry’

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has resigned amid outrage over her unearthed, racist remarks about a fellow council member and his son.

Political officials and local constituents have been demanding Martinez’s resignation since the Los Angeles Times reported on newly-revealed comments she made during a city redistricting meeting last year. In the recording, Martinez was heard disparaging Councilman Mike Bonin (who is white), said his young Black son acted “like a monkey” on a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade float, and she accused Bonin of treating his son like a political accessory.

When the story broke, Martinez and her colleagues apologized over the conversation, and she said in an initial statement that “in a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry.” On Monday, Martinez apologized to Bonin while confirming she would step down as city council president.

I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry. I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, Sean, and your son. As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I’m sorry to your entire family for putting you through this. As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already reached out to many of my Black colleagues and other Black leaders to express my regret in order for us to heal. I ask for forgiveness from my colleagues and from the residents of this city that I love so much. In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends. Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.

