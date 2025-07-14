Laura Loomer Accuses Tucker Carlson of Trying to Sabotage JD Vance’s Political Future

Laura Loomer accused Tucker Carlson on Monday of actively stoking divisions in the MAGA base as a way of positioning himself to take on Vice President JD Vance in 2028, once President Donald Trump is term-limited.

“He sure isn’t doing all of this for nothing,” began Loomer, a close ally of Trump.

“He is trying to fracture MAGA and make inroads with Muslims and the radical left so he can undermine @JDVance,” Loomer continued, adding:

Mark my word, in 2028 @TuckerCarlson will try to run against @JDVance and he will attack JD for standing with Trump over Iran, he will attack JD over Blondi not releasing the Epstein files, and he will accuse JD of having dual loyalty because JD speaks out about jew hatred. I wouldn’t even be surprised if Tucker tries to accuse JD of dual loyalty because his kids are half Indian. Tucker is working overtime (and is possibly even being funded) to fracture the MAGA base ahead of 2028 for Islamist and anti-Trump interests. Tucker hates MAGA. He blames MAGA for him losing his show on Fox News over the stolen election.

“Fracturing MAGA and encouraging a Pogrom in the US is the revenge he has always wanted. Hopefully @JDVance and his advisors see what @TuckerCarlson is trying to do. Never trust someone who says ‘Hunter Biden is my good friend’. The signs have always been there,” Loomer concluded.

Loomer has become a fierce critic of Carlson in recent weeks, stemming from their split on Trump bombing Iranian nuclear sites last month. “Tucker is controlled by Muslims. People need to wake up and stop pretending like this is a conspiracy theory. Qatar and Iran are buying off conservative podcasters to push pro-Islamist, anti-American and anti-Israel talking points to undermine President Trump,” Loomer fumed on X in mid-June.

Loomer, who once described Islam as a “cancer” and declared herself a “proud Islamophobe,” has long been a controversial figure in the MAGA world. She stirred controversy during the 2024 presidential election as she traveled with then-candidate Trump on 9/11 to memorial services. Loomer’s presence with Trump stirred anger as she had suggested in the past that the 9/11 terror attacks were an “inside job.”

Last week, Loomer scooped major news that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering leaving his post over the blowback over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.